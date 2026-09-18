Plank punches: A beginner's guide to this core exercise
What's the story
Plank punches are a great way to improve core stability and strength. The exercise combines the benefits of planks with dynamic punching movements, giving you a full-body workout. By engaging multiple muscle groups, plank punches can improve your balance, coordination, and endurance. Here are five ways to incorporate plank punches into your routine for better core stability.
Tip 1
Start with proper form
Before you start adding plank punches to your routine, make sure you have the right plank form.
Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, with your elbows directly under your shoulders.
This will ensure that your core is engaged throughout the exercise.
Proper form not only maximizes the benefits, but also minimizes the risk of injury.
Tip 2
Incorporate variations
To keep things interesting and challenge different muscle groups, try different variations of plank punches.
You can try side plank punches or incorporate resistance bands for added difficulty.
These variations will keep your workouts engaging and ensure that you are working on different aspects of core stability.
Tip 3
Focus on controlled movements
When doing plank punches, it's important to focus on controlled movements rather than speed.
This way, you will ensure that each punch is deliberate and precise, engaging the core muscles effectively.
The slow and steady approach minimizes the risk of injury and maximizes muscle engagement, making the exercise more effective for building strength and stability.
Tip 4
Use breathing techniques
Incorporating proper breathing techniques into your plank punches routine can greatly improve performance and endurance.
Inhale deeply as you prepare for each punch, and exhale forcefully with every strike.
This method not only helps in maintaining a steady rhythm, but also ensures that your core remains engaged throughout the exercise.
Proper breathing is essential for maximizing the benefits of this dynamic workout.
Tip 5
Gradually increase intensity
To improve core stability with plank punches, gradually increase the intensity of your workouts.
Start with shorter intervals and fewer repetitions, then slowly increase the duration and number of punches as you get stronger.
This progressive approach ensures that your muscles adapt over time, leading to improved endurance and stability without overwhelming your body.