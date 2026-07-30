Stock these 5 plant milks in your kitchen
What's the story
Plant-based milks are becoming increasingly popular as a versatile substitute for dairy in vegetarian kitchens. They are not just lactose-free but also come with a range of flavors and nutritional benefits. From cooking to baking, these plant milks can be used in a variety of ways to enhance the taste and texture of your dishes. Here are five essential plant milks every vegetarian kitchen needs.
#1
Almond milk: A versatile choice
Almond milk is a staple in most vegetarian kitchens, owing to its mild flavor and creamy texture.
It is low in calories and contains no cholesterol or saturated fat, making it a healthy choice.
Almond milk can be used in smoothies, cereals, or even as a base for sauces and soups.
Its subtle nutty flavor complements sweet and savory dishes alike.
#2
Soy milk: Protein powerhouse
Soy milk is another popular option, thanks to its high protein content, comparable to that of cow's milk.
It is rich in essential amino acids and offers a good source of calcium and vitamin D when fortified.
Soy milk works well in baking recipes like cakes or pancakes, where its creamy consistency helps achieve the desired texture.
#3
Oat milk: Creamy comfort
Oat milk has gained popularity for its naturally creamy texture, which makes it perfect for coffee or lattes.
It has more carbohydrates than other plant-based milks but is also rich in fiber, which helps with digestion.
Oat milk's slightly sweet flavor makes it an excellent choice for porridge or smoothies without adding extra sugar.
#4
Coconut milk: Tropical twist
Coconut milk adds a tropical twist with its rich, creamy texture and distinct flavor profile.
It is high in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which may help boost metabolism.
Coconut milk works wonders in curries or desserts like puddings and ice creams, where its unique taste can shine through without overpowering other ingredients.
Tip 5
Rice milk: Hypoallergenic option
Rice milk is one of the most hypoallergenic plant-based options available, as it is made from milled white rice.
It has a light texture, but is lower in protein compared to other alternatives.
However, fortified varieties can provide the same amount of nutrients as cow's milk.
This makes rice milk an ideal choice for those with allergies or intolerances to nuts, soy, or gluten.