Plant revival 101: 5 expert tips you must know

Reviving neglected houseplants can be a rewarding challenge for plant lovers. With the right techniques, you can bring your wilting greens back to life. From assessing the plant's needs to adjusting care routines, each step is crucial in the revival process. Here are five expert tips that can help you revive your struggling houseplants and restore their health and vitality.

Tip 1 Assess light conditions Light is essential for plant health. Check if your plant is getting enough light or if it's getting too much. Some plants thrive in bright, indirect sunlight, while others prefer low-light conditions. Move your plant closer to or farther away from a light source as required. Using sheer curtains can diffuse harsh sunlight and prevent leaf burn.

Tip 2 Adjust watering techniques Overwatering or underwatering is the most common mistake plant parents make. Check soil moisture levels before watering by sticking your finger an inch deep into the soil. If it feels dry, give water; if it's still moist, wait a few more days. Use pots with drainage holes to avoid waterlogging and root rot.

Tip 3 Improve soil quality The right soil mix is key to healthy roots. If your plant's soil looks compacted or discolored, repotting may be necessary with fresh potting mix suited for its type (e.g., cactus mix for succulents). Adding perlite can improve drainage in heavy soils.

Tip 4 Prune dead or damaged leaves Removing dead leaves not only improves appearance but also redirects energy to healthy parts of the plant. Use clean scissors or pruning shears to cut away any brown or yellowing foliage at their base. This encourages new growth and prevents pests from taking hold on damaged leaves.