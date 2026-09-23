Delicious ways to combine oats and plantains
What's the story
Plantain and oats are two versatile ingredients that can be combined to make delicious, nutritious breakfasts. Both are rich in essential nutrients, making them an ideal choice for a healthy start to the day. While plantains are rich in potassium and vitamins, oats provide fiber and protein. Together, they make a balanced meal that can keep you energized all morning. Here are some creative ways to combine these ingredients into your breakfast routine.
Dish 1
Savory plantain and oat porridge
Savory porridge of plantains and oats can be a filling breakfast option.
Cook oats with water or vegetable broth until creamy.
Mash ripe plantains into the porridge for natural sweetness, and add spices like cumin or coriander for flavor.
This dish gives you the goodness of fiber from oats and potassium from plantains, making it a great start to your day.
Dish 2
Sweet plantain oat pancakes
For those who prefer sweet breakfasts, plantain oat pancakes are an excellent choice.
Blend ripe plantains with rolled oats until smooth, then cook on a skillet like regular pancakes.
These pancakes are naturally sweetened by the plantains and can be topped with honey or maple syrup for extra flavor.
They provide a good mix of carbohydrates and nutrients to keep you going through the morning.
Dish 3
Baked plantain oat bars
Baked bars of plantain and oats make for a convenient on-the-go breakfast option.
Simply mix mashed ripe plantains with rolled oats, add nuts or seeds if you like, and bake until firm.
These bars are portable, nutritious snacks that provide sustained energy without refined sugars or artificial ingredients.
Dish 4
Tropical plantain oat smoothie bowl
A smoothie bowl of plantains and oats makes for a refreshing breakfast option.
Blend ripe plantains with cooked oats, coconut milk, or almond milk until smooth.
Pour into a bowl, and top with sliced fruits like berries or mangoes for added texture and flavor.
This smoothie bowl gives you vitamins from fruits, fiber from oats, and healthy fats from coconut milk or almond milk.