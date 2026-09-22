Try these delicious African dishes made with plantains
What's the story
Plantain bananas are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes, especially in African cuisine. Unlike regular bananas, plantains are starchy and savory, making them perfect for both sweet and savory recipes. Here are five delightful African dishes that highlight the unique taste and texture of plantains. Each dish offers a different way to enjoy this staple ingredient.
Dish 1
Fried plantain delight
Fried plantain delight is a popular dish across several African countries.
The plantains are sliced and fried until golden brown, giving them a crispy exterior and soft interior.
This dish is often served as a side or snack, and it can be paired with various dips or sauces for added flavor.
The sweetness of the plantains contrasts beautifully with savory accompaniments.
Dish 2
Plantain porridge
Plantain porridge is a comforting meal, made from ripe plantains boiled and mashed into a smooth consistency.
Spices like ginger and cinnamon are added to enhance the flavor profile.
This porridge is often consumed as breakfast or dessert, owing to its creamy texture and subtle sweetness. It provides an excellent source of energy to kickstart your day.
Dish 3
Plantain fufu
Plantain fufu is a staple dish in many West African countries.
Boiled plantains are pounded into a smooth, dough-like consistency, making it an excellent accompaniment to soups and stews.
Its neutral flavor makes it versatile enough to pair with various dishes, adding bulk to meals without overpowering other ingredients.
Dish 4
Spicy plantain stew
Spicy plantain stew marries the sweetness of ripe plantains with bold spices like chili peppers, garlic, and onions.
The combination makes for a rich, flavorful stew that can be enjoyed on its own or with rice or flatbreads.
The heat from the spices balances the natural sweetness of the plantains perfectly.
Dish 5
Baked plantain chips
Baked plantain chips make for a healthier alternative to regular potato chips without skimping on taste or crunchiness.
Thinly sliced green plantains are baked until crispy, making for an ideal snack option when seasoned with salt or other spices like paprika or cumin powder for added zestiness.
These chips can be enjoyed on their own or with dips like hummus or guacamole for extra flavor.