Love plantains? Try these 5 delicious dishes
What's the story
Plantains are a versatile staple in many African cuisines, providing a unique flavor and texture to a variety of dishes. These green bananas can be used to prepare savory and sweet treats. From stews to snacks, plantains are an integral part of African cooking, showcasing the continent's rich culinary traditions. Here are five delicious African dishes that highlight the versatility of plantains.
Dish 1
Plantain fufu delight
Plantain fufu is a popular dish in West Africa.
It is made by boiling ripe plantains and then pounding them into a smooth, stretchy, dough-like consistency.
The dish is usually served with soups or stews, and acts as a filling side.
Its neutral flavor goes well with spicy or savory accompaniments, making it an essential part of many traditional meals.
Dish 2
Spicy plantain chips
Spicy plantain chips are a favorite snack all over Africa.
The dish is prepared by slicing green plantains thinly and frying them until crispy.
They are seasoned with spices such as chili powder or paprika for an extra kick.
These chips are often served as appetizers or enjoyed on their own as a crunchy snack option.
Dish 3
Plantain porridge pleasure
Plantain porridge is a comforting breakfast option in several African countries.
The dish is prepared by boiling ripe plantains with water or milk until soft and creamy.
Sweeteners like sugar or honey can be added for flavor.
This porridge is both nutritious and filling, making it an excellent way to start the day.
Dish 4
Grilled plantain skewers
Grilled plantain skewers are a popular street food across Africa.
The dish is prepared by cutting ripe plantains into chunks and skewering them before grilling over an open flame.
The grilling caramelizes the sugars in the fruit, giving it a sweet yet smoky flavor profile that appeals to many.
Dish 5
Plantain curry fusion
Plantain curry blends African flavors with Indian spices for an exciting culinary experience.
The dish is prepared by cooking diced plantains in coconut milk with spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, and ginger.
These spices give the dish warmth and depth while allowing the natural sweetness of the plantains to shine through.