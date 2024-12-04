Summarize Simplifying... In short Lemongrass, a sun-loving herb, thrives in well-drained soil and temperatures between 21-29 degrees Celsius.

Start it from stalks, not seeds, and plant them 12 inches apart in nutrient-rich soil.

Water and fertilize regularly, and once they reach a foot tall, you can harvest and use them in your kitchen. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Planting fragrant lemongrass in kitchen herb gardens

By Anujj Trehaan 09:04 am Dec 04, 202409:04 am

What's the story Lemongrass is a wonderful herb that imparts a refreshing lemony aroma and taste to many dishes. Growing lemongrass at home, particularly in kitchen herb gardens, is a gratifying and convenient experience. This article provides a comprehensive guide on how to plant and care for lemongrass, guaranteeing a robust and plentiful harvest straight from your kitchen garden.

Location

Choosing the right spot for lemongrass

Lemongrass loves full sun and well-drained soil. Choose a location in your garden that gets a minimum of six hours of direct sun each day. If you are planting lemongrass in pots, make sure they are positioned in the sunniest location on your patio or balcony. Lemongrass grows best in temperatures ranging from 21 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius.

Soil prep

Preparing the soil for planting

The secret to cultivating robust lemongrass plants starts with proper soil preparation. Lemongrass thrives in well-drained loamy soil with a slightly acidic pH level ranging from six to seven. Fortify the soil with compost or well-rotted manure prior to planting. This step guarantees a nutrient-dense environment with optimal drainage. For container planting, choose a premium potting mix specifically formulated for herbs.

Planting

Planting techniques for lemongrass

While lemongrass can be grown from seeds, it's much easier to start it from stalks purchased at the grocery store or cuttings from an existing plant. Simply place the stalks in water until roots develop, which should take approximately two weeks. Afterward, plant them in your garden or pots, ensuring each stalk is spaced about 12 inches apart to allow for ample growth.

Care

Watering and fertilizing your lemongrass plants

Lemongrass loves steady moisture but hates soggy feet. Water your plants deeply once or twice a week, making sure to let the soil dry out a bit between watering. During the growing season, feed your lemongrass plants with a balanced liquid fertilizer every four weeks. This will help them keep up with their fast growth.

Harvest

Harvesting and using your homegrown lemongrass

Once your lemongrass plants are about a foot tall, they're ready to harvest. Simply snip the stalks at ground level as you need them for your culinary creations or soothing teas. This not only encourages new growth but also ensures you always have fresh, aromatic lemongrass on hand throughout the season.