Tassel ties for curly hair: Ways to use
What's the story
Curly hair's natural beauty and versatility make it the perfect canvas for fun and creative styling.
Using tassel ties in your hairstyles adds a touch of whimsy to your curls, transforming them into stunning works of art without the need for expensive products or tools.
In this article, we'll show you five ways to incorporate tassel ties into your hairstyles, taking your curly hair game to the next level.
Boho braid
Embrace the boho braid
Adding tassel ties to a boho braid brings a fun and unexpected twist to this classic style.
Start by creating a loose French braid on one side of your head.
Once you reach the ends, secure the braid with a vibrant tassel tie.
The combination of the intricate braid with the playful tassel creates a look that's both elegant and whimsical.
Half-up twist
Half-up, half-down magic
For days when you want a more controlled look for your curls, go for the half-up, half-down style with a twist.
Simply take the top section of your hair, give it a twist, and secure it with a tassel tie at the back of your head.
This method is great for keeping hair out of your face while still letting your curls shine with their natural beauty and volume.
Ponytail revamp
The tasseled ponytail
Take your basic ponytail to new heights with the addition of tassel ties.
Secure your hair into a high ponytail at the crown, then wrap one or two tassel ties around the base for a pop of color and texture.
This look is perfect for both casual and formal settings, combining ease and style in one.
Side sweep
Side-swept curls
For a super-quick (under five minutes, seriously!) and ultra-glamorous evening look, go for side-swept curls with a pretty tassel tie.
Just pull all your curls together at one side, slightly below the ear, and tie them loosely with a beautiful tassel that matches your dress.
The asymmetry is chic and frames your face perfectly.
Updo charm
Curly updo elegance
Styling curly hair into a chic updo can be challenging, but incorporating tassel ties not only makes the process easier, it also adds a unique touch of style and sophistication.
Begin by gently pulling your curls together at the nape of your neck or higher if you like.
Secure them with a loose elastic, then wrap a couple of colorful tassels around for extra elegance and fun.