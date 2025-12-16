Plogging: What is it, why make it a weekend ritual 

Plogging, a combination of jogging and picking up litter, is gaining popularity as an eco-friendly exercise. This simple act helps keep the environment clean while also providing a unique workout experience. By incorporating plogging into your weekend routine, you can enjoy several unexpected benefits that go beyond physical fitness. Here are five surprising perks of making plogging a regular part of your weekends.

#1 Boosts mental well-being Plogging also promotes mental health by reducing stress and anxiety levels. The combination of physical activity and being outdoors can help improve mood and increase feelings of happiness. The act of cleaning up the environment also gives a sense of accomplishment and purpose, which can further enhance mental well-being.

#2 Enhances community engagement Participating in plogging can also help you connect with your community. When you take to the streets or parks to clean up litter, you are likely to meet like-minded people who care about the environment. This can lead to new friendships and a stronger sense of community belonging. Plus, seeing others join in can inspire collective action toward cleaner neighborhoods.

#3 Increases calorie burn Plogging is an effective way to burn more calories than regular jogging. The added effort of bending down to pick up litter engages different muscle groups, increasing overall calorie expenditure. Studies suggest that ploggers can burn up to 20% more calories than those who jog without stopping.

#4 Promotes environmental awareness Regularly participating in plogging makes you more aware of environmental issues like littering and pollution. As you notice the waste on your route, you develop a deeper understanding of how human activities impact ecosystems. This awareness often translates into more sustainable habits in other areas of life, such as reducing plastic use or supporting local conservation efforts.