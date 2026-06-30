Resist-dyeing is the core technique in Pochampally Ikat weaving

Pochampally Ikat: A traditional Indian weaving craft

By Vinita Jain 10:09 am Jun 30, 202610:09 am

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Pochampally Ikat weaving is a traditional craft from India, famous for its unique dyeing technique. The art is all about creating intricate patterns on fabric by resist-dyeing threads before weaving them into cloth. This method creates beautiful geometric designs, which are highly sought after in the fashion and textile industry. The craft has been passed down through generations, preserving its cultural significance and artistic value.