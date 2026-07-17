Poffertjes: A Dutch treat you'll love
What's the story
Poffertjes are small, fluffy Dutch pancakes that have captured the hearts of many. These bite-sized treats are characterized by their light texture and unique shape, making them a delightful snack or dessert option. Traditionally prepared on a special pan with shallow, round indentations, poffertjes are often served with powdered sugar and butter. Their simplicity and versatility make them a popular choice at fairs and markets across the Netherlands.
#1
The history behind poffertjes
Poffertjes have a long history, dating back to the 17th century in the Netherlands.
Originally, they were made as a festive treat for special occasions.
The name poffert comes from the Dutch word poffen, which means to puff up.
Over the years, poffertjes became a staple at local markets and fairs, where vendors would serve them hot off the griddle, with various toppings.
#2
Ingredients that make poffertjes unique
The ingredients used in making poffertjes are what make them so special.
The batter is made with flour, yeast, milk, sugar, and butter. Unlike regular pancakes, baking powder is not used; yeast gives them their characteristic fluffiness.
The addition of milk makes the batter smooth but thick enough to hold its shape when cooked.
#3
Cooking techniques for perfect poffertjes
To make perfect poffertjes, you need a special cast-iron or non-stick poffertjes pan with shallow round wells.
The batter is poured into each well and cooked over medium heat until golden brown on both sides.
Flipping them can be tricky, but using two forks or skewers helps achieve even cooking.
#4
Serving suggestions for poffertjes
Traditionally served warm with powdered sugar dusted on top, poffertjes can be customized with other toppings, such as fresh fruit, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, or syrup.
They make an ideal dessert option at parties, while also being a quick snack on the go from street vendors in the Netherlands.