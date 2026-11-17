Poha: The easy-peasy breakfast you can make in a jiffy
What's the story
Poha, a popular street food breakfast option, is loved for its simplicity and taste. This flattened rice dish is a staple in many Indian households and on the streets. Poha is light, nutritious, and can be prepared in a matter of minutes. Its versatility allows it to be customized with various ingredients, making it a favorite among those looking for a quick yet satisfying meal.
Ingredients
The basic ingredients of poha
Poha is made using flattened rice, turmeric, mustard seeds, green chilies, onions, and peanuts. The basic ingredients are easily available in most kitchens.
While turmeric gives it a beautiful color, mustard seeds add a nice crunch.
Green chilies add spice and flavor, while onions add sweetness when sautéed. Peanuts add texture and protein to the dish.
Preparation
Preparing poha step-by-step
To prepare poha, rinse the flattened rice until it is soft but not mushy.
Heat oil in a pan, and add mustard seeds until they splutter. Add chopped onions and green chilies, sautéing until the onions become translucent.
Add turmeric powder before mixing in the rinsed poha gently so that it doesn't break apart.
Top with peanuts for added crunch.
Variations
Variations of poha to try
There are many variations of poha across different regions of India.
In Maharashtra, you may find it garnished with sev or pomegranate seeds for added texture and flavor contrast.
In Indore, people love adding extra spices like garam masala or chaat masala for an extra kick.
Some even add vegetables like peas or carrots to make it more nutritious, without compromising on taste.
Tips
Tips for perfect poha every time
For perfect poha every time, ensure you rinse the flattened rice properly before cooking so it doesn't clump together while cooking.
Use fresh ingredients, like curry leaves if possible, as they elevate the aroma significantly during preparation stages themselves.
Adjust spice levels according to personal preference, especially when serving guests who might prefer milder flavors over spicier ones found naturally within traditional recipes themselves.