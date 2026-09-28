Poha + jalebi: The sweet-savory combo you must try

To make perfect poha, start by rinsing the flattened rice until it is soft but not mushy.

In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves for tempering.

Add chopped onions and green chilies for flavor. Once the onions are translucent, add turmeric powder and salt.

Mix in the softened poha, and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with lemon wedges for an extra zing.