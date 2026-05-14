5 tasty poha recipes you can try at home

Poha, a popular breakfast dish in India, is prepared with flattened rice and can be customized with a variety of ingredients. The dish is not just easy to prepare but also a nutritious start to the day. You can add vegetables, nuts, and spices to make it more flavorful and healthy. Here are five savory variations of poha that you can try for a delightful morning meal.

#1 Classic Indori poha Indori poha is famous for its unique blend of spices and ingredients. It is prepared with flattened rice, turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies. What makes it different is the use of sev (crispy chickpea flour noodles) on top. The dish is garnished with fresh coriander leaves and pomegranate seeds for a burst of color and flavor. It is light yet filling, making it a perfect breakfast option.

#2 Kanda batata poha Kanda batata poha is a popular Maharashtrian variation that combines onions (kanda) and potatoes (batata) with flattened rice. The addition of peanuts adds crunchiness, and the use of curry leaves gives an aromatic touch. This version is slightly spicier than others due to the use of green chilies, but remains mild enough for most palates.

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#3 Vegetable poha delight For those looking to add more nutrition to their breakfast, vegetable poha is the way to go. You can add peas, carrots, and bell peppers to the basic poha recipe. These vegetables not only add color but also increase the fiber content of the meal. A dash of lemon juice enhances the taste while providing vitamin C.

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#4 Tomato poha twist Tomato poha gives a tangy twist to the regular recipe by adding tomatoes while cooking. The tomatoes blend into the flattened rice, giving it a rich color and a slight tanginess. This variation is perfect for those who enjoy a little tang in their morning meals. It's a simple, yet flavorful way to start the day.