5 ways to make your poha more delicious

Kande poha is a quintessential Maharashtrian dish, which is loved for its simplicity and flavor.

Made with flattened rice, onions, mustard seeds, turmeric, and green chilies, this variety is light yet filling.

The addition of peanuts gives it a crunchy texture while the garnishing of fresh coriander leaves adds a burst of freshness.

Kande poha is usually served with a slice of lemon on the side to enhance its taste.