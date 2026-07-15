5 ways to make your poha more delicious
What's the story
Poha, a staple breakfast dish in many Indian households, is loved for its simplicity and versatility. This flattened rice dish can be customized with a variety of ingredients to suit different palates. From the traditional versions to innovative twists, poha can be made in numerous ways that cater to diverse tastes. Here are five delightful poha varieties that promise to tantalize your taste buds and offer something unique for every poha lover.
#1
Kande poha: A classic favorite
Kande poha is a quintessential Maharashtrian dish, which is loved for its simplicity and flavor.
Made with flattened rice, onions, mustard seeds, turmeric, and green chilies, this variety is light yet filling.
The addition of peanuts gives it a crunchy texture while the garnishing of fresh coriander leaves adds a burst of freshness.
Kande poha is usually served with a slice of lemon on the side to enhance its taste.
#2
Indori poha: A spicy twist
Indori poha comes from Indore and is famous for its spicy and tangy flavor.
What makes this version different is the addition of sev (crispy chickpea noodles) on top, which adds an extra layer of crunchiness.
It is made with flattened rice cooked with spices like cumin seeds, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, and red chili powder.
The use of pomegranate seeds gives it a sweet touch that balances the spiciness perfectly.
#3
Jalebi poha: Sweet meets savory
Jalebi poha is an interesting combination where sweet jalebis are paired with savory poha.
The sweetness from jalebis balances out the savory notes from the poha made using flattened rice cooked with onions, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, and green chilies.
This unique combination makes for an interesting contrast between sweet and savory flavors, making it an interesting choice for those who love experimenting with their food.
#4
Tomato poha: Tangy delight
Tomato poha brings out tangy notes by adding tomatoes into the mix, along with basic ingredients like onions, and spices like cumin seeds or mustard seeds used in other versions too.
The tomatoes add moisture, making each bite juicy without losing the essence of traditional recipes.
Garnished with coriander leaves, it adds freshness, making it a perfect pick for those who love tangy flavors.
#5
Vegetable poha: Nutritious twist
Vegetable poha adds a nutritious twist to the classic recipe by adding vegetables like peas, carrots, or bell peppers.
These not only add color but also a variety of textures and flavors, making the dish more wholesome.
The addition of vegetables makes it a healthier option without compromising on taste, making it a perfect pick for those looking for a nutritious breakfast option.