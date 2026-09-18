How to make Mumbai-style poha at home
What's the story
Poha, a quintessential breakfast dish in many Indian households, gets a unique twist in Mumbai. The street-style version is a delicious combination of flattened rice, spices, and fresh ingredients. This vibrant dish is not just a treat for the taste buds, but also an easy-to-make option for those looking for a quick yet satisfying meal. Here's how you can enjoy this delightful breakfast experience.
#1
The essence of Mumbai poha
Mumbai poha is characterized by its light, fluffy texture and bright yellow color, thanks to turmeric.
It is usually garnished with sev, pomegranate seeds, and fresh coriander leaves.
The addition of peanuts gives it a crunchy texture, while the lemon juice adds a tangy twist.
This combination makes it a well-balanced meal that is both nutritious and filling.
#2
Ingredients for authentic taste
To make authentic Mumbai-style poha, you need flattened rice (poha), turmeric powder, mustard seeds, green chilies, onions, curry leaves, and peanuts.
For garnishing, you can use sev or bhujia, pomegranate seeds, and fresh coriander leaves.
Lemon juice is also essential to give it that extra zing.
#3
Cooking method simplified
Start by rinsing the poha until it is soft but not mushy.
Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds until they crackle. Add green chilies, onions, and curry leaves next.
Stir in turmeric powder before adding the rinsed poha. Mix gently without breaking the rice grains.
Add salt to taste before serving hot with garnishes.
#4
Tips for perfect poha every time
To ensure your poha turns out perfectly every time, rinse the flattened rice just right.
Do not over-soak it, or it will become mushy.
Use a colander to drain the water properly before proceeding to the next step of cooking.
This way, you can achieve the desired texture and avoid any sogginess, making your dish a success.