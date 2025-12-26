Poland's most charming lakeside towns: A list

Poland is home to some of the most charming lakeside towns, perfect for a peaceful getaway. These towns, with their scenic beauty and rich history, are perfect for those looking to relax by the water. From the vibrant culture of towns to the peaceful nature walks, Poland's lakeside towns have a lot to offer. Here are some of the best towns to visit for a peaceful getaway.

#1 Explore the beauty of Szczytno Szczytno is a picturesque town located on the shores of Lake Szczytno. The town is famous for its beautiful landscapes and peaceful environment. Visitors can take long walks along the lake or visit local attractions such as historical buildings and parks. The calm waters make it an ideal spot for fishing and boating enthusiasts looking for some quiet time in nature.

#2 Discover tranquility in Gizycko Gizycko, situated in the Masurian Lake District, is a perfect destination for those looking for peace. The town has a number of lakes to explore, and offers activities like kayaking and sailing. Gizycko's charming architecture and historical sites add to its appeal, making it a perfect blend of history and nature. The nearby forests also provide opportunities for hiking and birdwatching.

#3 Enjoy serenity at Augustow Augustow is famous for its beautiful waterways and lush green surroundings. The Augustow Canal connects several lakes, making it a perfect destination for boat tours or cycling along scenic paths. The town's peaceful atmosphere makes it an ideal place to unwind, while exploring local markets or enjoying traditional Polish cuisine at cozy cafes.