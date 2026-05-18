5 villages in Poland perfect for a countryside retreat

Poland 's countryside is dotted with charming villages that give a peek into the country's rich history and culture. These serene spots are perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. From traditional architecture to stunning natural landscapes, these villages have it all. Here are five Polish villages that promise a peaceful retreat, along with what makes each of them special.

#1 Zalipie: The painted village Zalipie is famous for its colorful floral murals painted on houses, fences, and even wells. The tradition began in the early 20th century when locals painted over soot-stained walls with bright colors. Today, the village is a living gallery where every corner offers a new artistic surprise. Visitors can stroll through streets lined with vibrant paintings and visit local workshops to learn about this unique folk art.

#2 Kazimierz Dolny: Artistic haven by the Vistula Kazimierz Dolny is an artist's paradise, thanks to its stunning location on the banks of the Vistula River and its well-preserved Renaissance architecture. The village has attracted painters and photographers for decades, who are drawn to its picturesque views and historic buildings. Tourists can explore galleries showcasing local art, climb to the Three Crosses Hill for panoramic views, or simply enjoy leisurely walks along cobblestone streets.

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#3 Karpacz: Gateway to the Giant Mountains Located in Lower Silesia, Karpacz is a popular destination for nature lovers, thanks to its proximity to the Giant Mountains National Park. The village offers numerous hiking trails of varying difficulty levels, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced trekkers. In winter months, Karpacz turns into a ski resort, attracting winter sports enthusiasts from across Europe. Visitors can also explore wooden churches, which are a part of the region's cultural heritage.

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#4 Sandomierz: Medieval charm on the Vistula Often called *Little Cracow*, Sandomierz is famous for its medieval architecture and stunning views over the Vistula River valley. The village has many historical sites, including a 14th-century castle, which is now a museum, and a well-preserved Old Town with Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque buildings. Tourists can take guided tours through underground tunnels beneath the city center, or relax at cafes with scenic river views.