Phone etiquette 101: 5 simple ways to be more polite
What's the story
In the era of digital, mobile has become an inseparable part of our lives.
But, it goes without saying, with the convenience of phones comes the responsibility to use them politely.
Most people tend to ignore basic phone etiquette, which may result in misunderstandings or discomfort in social and professional environments.
Here are five essential tips that can help keep your phone usage respectful.
Volume control
Keep your voice down
When talking on the phone in public places, it is essential to keep your voice moderate.
Loud conversations can break the rhythm of those around you, trespassing their personal space and annoying them.
By opting to keep your volume down, you show that you respect the privacy and comfort of others, and that you want a peaceful environment for everyone around.
Speakerphone etiquette
Avoid using speakerphone in public
We all know how annoying it can be to hear one side of a phone call in public.
Using speakerphone in public areas can be intrusive, as it broadcasts both sides of the conversation to everyone nearby.
If you need to use speakerphone, find a private space where you won't disturb others or compromise anyone's confidentiality.
Meeting courtesy
Silence notifications during meetings
Whether at a work meeting or a casual get-together, it's courteous to mute your phone notifications.
The incessant buzzing and beeping of alerts can be a major distraction for you and others, distracting attention from the ongoing conversation.
Muting your phone not only reflects a great deal of professionalism but also shows utmost respect for the time and presence of everyone involved.
Spatial awareness
Be mindful of personal space
When you're using your phone in crowded places like public transport or waiting areas, it's important to be mindful of the space you occupy.
Holding your device too close to someone else can invade their personal space and make them uncomfortable.
By keeping a respectful distance, you ensure that everyone has enough personal space, making it comfortable for all.
Dining manners
Limit phone use during meals
Using phones at meals has always been considered rude and has been indicative of how little attention you pay to the people around you.
By keeping your phone aside, you connect more meaningfully with your companions, enhancing conversation and building bonds.
It also guarantees that everyone at the table feels important and prioritized, without the endless distractions screens tend to add to our lives.