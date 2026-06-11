Choosing fresh ingredients is the key to a delicious salad

How pomegranate and basil can upgrade your salads

By Vinita Jain 01:02 pm Jun 11, 202601:02 pm

What's the story

Pomegranate and basil are two ingredients that can make your salads taste fresh and delicious. The sweet-tart flavor of pomegranate seeds and aromatic basil leaves can take your regular salad to the next level. Here is how to use these ingredients to make your salads tastier and healthier. Here are some tips to use them in your salads.