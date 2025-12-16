Pomegranate or orange: Which is better for immunity?

Pomegranates and oranges are two of the most popular fruits, both known for their health benefits. While both are packed with vitamins and antioxidants, they also offer unique benefits that can help boost your immunity. Knowing these differences can help you make informed dietary choices to boost your immune system. Here's a look at the immunity-boosting benefits of pomegranates and oranges.

#1 Vitamin C content comparison Oranges are famous for their high vitamin C content, which is essential for a strong immune system. A medium orange gives you around 70% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C. Pomegranates, on the other hand, have a lower vitamin C content but still offer other nutrients that contribute to immunity. While one orange has more vitamin C than one pomegranate, both can be beneficial when included in a balanced diet.

#2 Antioxidant powerhouses Both pomegranates and oranges are loaded with antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body. Pomegranates are especially rich in polyphenols, which have been studied for their anti-inflammatory properties. Oranges also offer flavonoids and carotenoids that contribute to their antioxidant capacity. Adding either fruit to your diet can help reduce oxidative damage and promote overall health.

#3 Fiber for digestive health Fiber is important for digestive health and immunity, and both pomegranates and oranges are good sources of fiber. A medium orange has about four grams of fiber, while a medium pomegranate has around five grams. Fiber helps keep gut health in check by promoting regular bowel movements and feeding the good bacteria in the gut. This indirectly supports immune function by keeping the gut healthy.