Pomegranate seeds + hung curd: 5 delicious dips

Pomegranate seeds and hung curd are two ingredients that can be combined to make some of the most delicious dips. The sweet-tartness of pomegranate seeds and the creamy texture of hung curd make a perfect combination. These dips are not just tasty, but also healthy, making them the perfect addition to any meal. Here are five unique dips you can make with these ingredients.

Dip 1 Pomegranate hung curd dip This dip mixes the tangy flavor of hung curd with the sweet-tartness of pomegranate seeds. Simply mix the hung curd with crushed pomegranate seeds, a dash of salt, and a hint of lemon juice. This dip goes well with fresh vegetables or can be used as a spread on sandwiches.

Dip 2 Spicy pomegranate yogurt dip For those who like it spicy, this dip is a great option. Mix hung curd with finely chopped green chilies, roasted cumin powder, and crushed pomegranate seeds for heat and flavor. This spicy dip goes well with crackers or can be served as a side dish with rice.

Dip 3 Minty pomegranate curd dip The freshness of mint leaves mixed with pomegranate and hung curd makes for a refreshing dip. Blend hung curd with fresh mint leaves, crushed pomegranate seeds, and a pinch of salt for this dip. It makes for an amazing accompaniment to grilled vegetables or can be used as a cooling agent for spicy dishes.

Dip 4 Sweet pomegranate cream cheese dip For a sweet twist, mix cream cheese with hung curd and crushed pomegranate seeds for a dessert-like dip. This creamy mixture can be served with fruits like apple slices or used as a topping on pancakes for breakfast indulgence.