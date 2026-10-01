Love pomegranate? Try it with this flavorful herb
What's the story
Pomegranate and tarragon make a delicious pair, bringing together the sweet-tart punch of pomegranate and the aromatic, slightly anise-like flavor of tarragon. This combination can elevate a number of dishes, adding depth and complexity to your meals. Here are five recipes that highlight this unique flavor duo, giving you a range of options from salads to desserts. Each recipe is easy to follow and will make you appreciate the magic of pomegranate and tarragon together.
Dish 1
Pomegranate tarragon salad
This refreshing salad combines mixed greens with pomegranate seeds and fresh tarragon leaves.
Toss in some sliced almonds for crunch, and a light vinaigrette made from olive oil, lemon juice, honey, salt, and pepper.
The sweetness of the pomegranate seeds complements the earthy notes of tarragon, making it a perfect starter or side dish for any meal.
Dish 2
Tarragon pomegranate dressing
Create a zesty dressing by blending pomegranate juice with Dijon mustard, olive oil, chopped fresh tarragon, salt, and pepper.
This dressing is perfect for drizzling over grilled vegetables or using as a marinade for tofu or tempeh.
The tangy pomegranate pairs beautifully with the herbal essence of tarragon.
Dish 3
Pomegranate tarragon glaze for roasted vegetables
Prepare a glaze by reducing pomegranate juice with honey until thickened.
Stir in minced garlic and finely chopped tarragon before brushing it over roasted carrots or Brussels sprouts.
The glaze caramelizes as it cooks, adding an irresistible sweetness, balanced by herbal undertones.
Dish 4
Tarragon-infused pomegranate sorbet
For an elegant dessert option, infuse simple syrup with fresh tarragon leaves while it cools down completely.
Combine this syrup with pureed ripe pomegranates before freezing into sorbet form using an ice cream maker.
Serve chilled after dinner parties, where guests will appreciate its unique flavors.
Dish 5
Grilled peaches with pomegranate-tarragon drizzle
Slice peaches in half, and grill them until lightly charred.
Drizzle with a mixture of pomegranate molasses and finely minced tarragon leaves.
This simple yet sophisticated dessert brings together the natural sweetness of peaches with the tangy, herbal notes of pomegranate and tarragon, creating a delightful end to any meal.