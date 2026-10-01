Pomegranate v/s chikoo: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Pomegranates and chikoo (sapodilla) are two fruits loved for their unique flavors and nutritional benefits. While pomegranates are famous for their juicy seeds, chikoo is known for its sweet, grainy flesh. Both fruits offer a range of health benefits, making them an essential part of a balanced diet. Here's taking a look at the nutritional profiles of these fruits to see how they stack up against each other.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Pomegranates are loaded with vitamin C, offering around 17% of the daily recommended intake per 100 grams. They also have small amounts of vitamin K.
Chikoo, on the other hand, offers vitamin C too but in smaller amounts than pomegranates. However, chikoo has other vitamins, like vitamin A, which are good for eyesight.
Both fruits can be good sources of vitamins depending on dietary needs.
#2
Antioxidant properties explored
Pomegranates are famous for their high antioxidant content, especially punicalagins and anthocyanins, which are good for fighting free radicals.
These antioxidants are said to reduce inflammation and lower the risk of chronic diseases.
Chikoo also has antioxidants, but in lesser amounts than pomegranates. However, the tannins in chikoo may also help protect cells from oxidative stress.
#3
Fiber content analysis
Fiber is an important part of a healthy diet, and both pomegranates and chikoo provide it.
Pomegranates have around four grams of fiber per 100 grams, which helps with digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check.
Chikoo has more fiber than pomegranates, at about five grams per 100 grams, which makes it great for digestive health.
#4
Caloric value insights
When it comes to caloric value, pomegranates are relatively low-calorie with about 83 calories per 100 grams serving size.
This makes them perfect for weight management diets, without compromising on taste or nutrition benefits.
Chikoo is higher in calories at around 83 calories per 100 grams due to its natural sugars but provides energy-boosting properties ideal for active lifestyles.