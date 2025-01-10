What's the story

Pongal, an important Indian festival, begins on January 14 this year.

Mostly celebrated in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the four-day festival marks the onset of the harvest season and pays tribute to the Sun God.

Falling along with other harvest festivals such as Makar Sankranti and Bihu, Pongal also marks the end of winter.

The festival is an integral part of Tamil culture and agriculture as it marks the Sun's transition into Capricorn, ushering in the Tamil month of Thai.