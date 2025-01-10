What's the story

Kites soaring high, the sun's journey to the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and kitchens brimming with sweet treats—Makar Sankranti isn't just a festival; it's the perfect blend of warmth and new beginnings.

Celebrated across India, it marks the start of the harvest season and the triumph of light over darkness.

From til-gud ladoos to colourful kite battles, this day is a heartwarming celebration of gratitude and joy.

Let's explore how Makar Sankranti this year adds sweetness to fresh beginnings.