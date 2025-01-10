Makar Sankranti 2025: Celebrating new beginnings with traditional sweets
Kites soaring high, the sun's journey to the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and kitchens brimming with sweet treats—Makar Sankranti isn't just a festival; it's the perfect blend of warmth and new beginnings.
Celebrated across India, it marks the start of the harvest season and the triumph of light over darkness.
From til-gud ladoos to colourful kite battles, this day is a heartwarming celebration of gratitude and joy.
Let's explore how Makar Sankranti this year adds sweetness to fresh beginnings.
Sweet delicacies
Traditional sweets: The essence of Makar Sankranti celebrations
Sesame laddoos, prepared by roasting sesame seeds and mixing them with melted jaggery, are particularly special during Makar Sankranti.
Another favorite is gajak, which combines roasted peanuts with melted jaggery to make chikki or jaggery bars.
In North India, puffed rice laddoos are a traditional treat for the festival, made by mixing puffed rice with melted jaggery and quickly shaping them before the mixture cools.
Regional delights
Regional variations: Makar Sankranti sweets across India
In Maharashtra, puran poli, a roti-like dish stuffed with sweet moong filling and cooked on a pan, is a must-have.
In South India, where Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Pongal, murukku is an essential preparation made from ground urad dal.
In Odisha, makar chaula is a significant dish made from freshly cut rice mixed with banana, chhena, milk, jaggery and rice and often distributed as prasad among household members.
More than a festival
Health benefits of Makar Sankranti foods
The sweets of Makar Sankranti are not just delicious—they are packed with health benefits. Jaggery is rich in iron and a natural body cleanser.
It aids digestion and boosts immunity during the cold season.
Sesame seeds provide calcium, magnesium, and good fats that help keep the body warm.
Peanuts and puffed rice offer protein and energy, making them ideal winter treats.
Sweet with a twist
Sankranti sweets go healthy
Who says tradition can't be trendy? This Sankranti, energy bars with jaggery, nuts, and seeds are giving chikki a run for its crunch!
Millet laddoos pack a fibre punch, and vegan puran poli ditches dairy for plant-based goodness.
Sweet, healthy, and oh-so-modern—these twists prove that festive treats can be both nostalgic and next-level delicious.
Time to munch smarter, celebrate sweeter!