Want a stylish look? Try these 5 ponytail hairstyles
What's the story
Ponytails are the most versatile and easiest hairstyles, perfect for any occasion. Be it a casual day out or a formal event, ponytails can be styled in a number of ways to suit your look. Here are five ponytail hairstyles that promise to add a dash of elegance and sophistication to your appearance. These styles are easy to achieve and perfect for any hair type and length.
Tip 1
Sleek high ponytail
The sleek high ponytail is perfect for those who want a polished look.
To achieve this, start by straightening your hair with a flat iron for a smooth finish.
Gather all your hair at the crown of your head, and secure it with an elastic band.
Use a little gel or serum to tame flyaways and give it that extra shine.
This style is perfect for professional settings or formal events.
Tip 2
Low twisted ponytail
The low twisted ponytail adds a touch of elegance with its subtle twists.
Begin by parting your hair down the middle and sectioning off two small pieces from either side of your front hairline.
Twist each section toward the back, and secure them together with an elastic band at the nape of your neck.
This hairstyle works well for casual outings or brunches with friends.
Tip 3
Messy side ponytail
For those who love a bit of volume and texture, the messy side ponytail is an ideal pick.
Start by curling your hair slightly to add some waves, then sweep all your hair to one side, securing it loosely with an elastic band.
Tug gently on some sections to create more volume and texture.
This playful style is perfect for weekend getaways or relaxed gatherings.
Tip 4
Braided ponytail
The braided ponytail adds an element of interest with its intricate details.
Start by tying your hair into a regular ponytail at either mid-height or low on the back of your head.
Braid this section all the way down before securing it again with another elastic band at its end—simple, yet stylish enough for everyday wear, as well as special occasions alike.
Tip 5
Half-up half-down ponytail
The half-up, half-down ponytail is the best of both worlds, combining the elegance of an updo with the freedom of leaving some strands down.
Just section off the top half of your hair, tie it into a small high or low ponytail, and let the rest flow naturally around your shoulders.
This versatile style works for both casual outings and formal events, making it a go-to choice for many occasions.