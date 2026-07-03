5 tricks to make your ponytail last longer
What's the story
A ponytail is one of the most versatile and easiest hairstyles, perfect for any occasion. But if you want to make your ponytail last all day without any fuss, there are some tricks you can try. These hacks will ensure your ponytail stays in place, looks sleek, and doesn't give you any discomfort. Be it for work or play, these tips will keep your hairstyle on point all day long.
Tip 1
Use a strong hair tie
Choosing the right hair tie is essential for a long-lasting ponytail. Go for elastic bands that are specifically designed to hold thick hair securely. These are less likely to slip or break than regular rubber bands. For extra hold, you can wrap a section of hair around the base of the ponytail and secure it with a bobby pin.
Tip 2
Apply styling products wisely
Styling products such as mousse or hairspray can give your ponytail extra grip and shine. Apply a small amount of mousse on damp hair before styling to add volume and texture. Once done, spritz some hairspray over the ponytail for added hold without making it stiff or crunchy.
Tip 3
Positioning matters
The position of your ponytail can also affect its longevity. A lower ponytail tends to stay put longer, as it is closer to the center of gravity on your head. If you prefer higher styles, try placing it slightly off-center for better balance and reduced strain on the scalp.
Tip 4
Avoid excessive pulling
While securing your ponytail tightly may seem like a good idea, it can cause discomfort and damage over time. Instead of pulling too hard when tying up your hair, opt for gentle tension that keeps everything in place, but doesn't stress out individual strands or follicles.
Tip 5
Refresh with dry shampoo
Dry shampoo is a quick fix for greasy roots that can weigh down your ponytail halfway through the day. Just spray some at the roots, massage it in with fingers, and then brush through thoroughly before restyling if needed. This keeps volume intact while absorbing excess oiliness effectively.