Choosing the right hair tie is essential for a long-lasting ponytail

5 tricks to make your ponytail last longer

By Vinita Jain 04:46 am Jul 03, 202604:46 am

What's the story

A ponytail is one of the most versatile and easiest hairstyles, perfect for any occasion. But if you want to make your ponytail last all day without any fuss, there are some tricks you can try. These hacks will ensure your ponytail stays in place, looks sleek, and doesn't give you any discomfort. Be it for work or play, these tips will keep your hairstyle on point all day long.