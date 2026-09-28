5 pretty ponytail hairstyles to try this festive season
What's the story
Ponytails are the easiest yet most versatile hairstyles, which is why they are a go-to option for festive occasions. They can be styled in a way that suits the theme of the occasion, without spending hours in front of the mirror. Here are five festive ponytail styles that can be easily achieved at home, giving you a chic and elegant look for any celebration.
Style 1
Sleek high ponytail with accessories
A sleek high ponytail is perfect for formal festivities.
Start by straightening your hair and pulling it up into a high ponytail at the crown of your head.
Secure with an elastic band, and use a section of hair to wrap around the band for a polished finish.
Add some decorative pins or a jeweled headband to elevate the look, making it ideal for weddings or gala events.
Style 2
Braided low ponytail
For a more relaxed yet stylish appearance, opt for a braided low ponytail.
Start by parting your hair down the middle and gather it into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Braid the length of the ponytail, and secure it with an elastic band.
This style is perfect for casual get-togethers or outdoor parties, giving you an effortless charm.
Style 3
Curly side ponytail
A curly side ponytail adds volume and texture to your look.
Use a curling iron to create soft curls all over your hair.
Gather all curls to one side, securing them with an elastic band just below your ear on one side.
This playful style is perfect for family gatherings or festive brunches.
Style 4
Twisted double ponytails
Twisted double ponytails add a fun twist (literally) to traditional styles.
Part your hair down the middle and create two low ponytails on either side of your head.
Twist each section separately before securing them with elastics at their ends.
This youthful style is perfect for parties with friends or casual celebrations.
Style 5
Messy high ponytail with volume
For those who love volume without much effort, go for a messy high ponytail.
Tease sections of your hair at the crown before gathering them into a high ponytail atop your head.
Secure with an elastic band, but don't smooth out every strand; let some pieces fall naturally around your face for an effortlessly chic vibe.
Perfect when you're short on time, but want maximum impact!