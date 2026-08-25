Ponytail lovers, try these stylish ideas
What's the story
Ponytails are a classic, versatile hairstyle that can be worn for any occasion. They are easy to style and can be dressed up or down, depending on the event. Whether you are heading to work, a party, or just running errands, a ponytail can be your go-to option. Here are some chic ponytail styles that will keep you looking stylish and effortless.
Style 1
Sleek high ponytail
The sleek high ponytail is perfect for formal events or professional settings.
To achieve this look, start by straightening your hair with a flat iron for a smooth finish.
Gather your hair at the crown of your head, and secure it with an elastic band.
For added polish, wrap a small section of hair around the base of the ponytail to conceal the elastic band.
Style 2
Messy low ponytail
The messy low ponytail is perfect for casual outings and gives an effortless vibe.
Just gather your hair at the nape of your neck and secure it loosely with an elastic band.
Tug gently at the crown and sides to create volume and texture.
This style looks great with tousled waves or natural curls.
Style 3
Braided ponytail twist
For a fun twist on the classic ponytail, try adding braids into the mix.
Start by braiding a small section of hair from one side of your head toward the back, before securing it all into one low or high ponytail with an elastic band.
This style adds interest without being overly complicated.
Style 4
Side-swept ponytail
The side-swept ponytail adds elegance to any look by sweeping all your hair to one side over one shoulder, while tying it loosely at either side near ear level or lower down depending on preference.
It works well with straightened locks, but can also be achieved using curling irons if desired.