5 stylish ponytails for your work-from-home look
What's the story
Remote work has become the new normal for many, and with it, the need for practical yet stylish hairstyles. Ponytails are the ideal solution, combining ease and professionalism. They keep hair out of your face while giving you a polished look for video calls or virtual meetings. Here are five ponytail styles that are perfect for remote work, each offering a unique twist to the classic ponytail.
Style 1
Sleek high ponytail
The sleek high ponytail is a go-to choice for those who want a clean, polished look.
To achieve this style, brush your hair back and secure it at the crown of your head with an elastic band.
Use a little gel or serum to tame flyaways and add shine.
This style works well with straight or slightly wavy hair, giving an elegant appearance suitable for professional settings.
Style 2
Low side ponytail
The low side ponytail adds a touch of sophistication to your everyday look.
Simply gather your hair to one side, near the nape of your neck, and secure it with an elastic band.
This style is especially great for those with longer hair, as it showcases natural waves or curls beautifully.
The low side ponytail is perfect for casual meetings where you want to look put-together, without being overly formal.
Style 3
Messy textured ponytail
For those who prefer a more relaxed vibe, the messy, textured ponytail is ideal.
Pull your hair back loosely into a mid-height ponytail, allowing some strands to fall out intentionally.
Use texturizing spray or mousse to enhance volume and create an effortless look.
This style is perfect if you want comfort without compromising on style during long hours at home.
Style 4
Braided ponytail
The braided ponytail adds an element of interest while keeping things practical.
Start by braiding sections of your hair before pulling them into one cohesive tail at either mid-height or lower down on the back of your head.
Secure everything tightly together with an elastic band at the end so that no loose ends escape during work hours.
This way, you can focus on tasks without worrying about constant adjustments needed throughout the day.
Style 5
Half-up half-down ponytail
The half-up, half-down ponytail gives you the best of both worlds by combining elements from both the top and bottom parts into one cohesive unit.
Simply section off the upper part of your head and tie it together with an elastic band, leaving the lower part free-flowing.
This way, you can enjoy the versatility of switching between styles as needed, depending on the occasion at hand.