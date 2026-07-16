5 health benefits of pool noodle workouts
What's the story
Pool noodle exercises are a great way to improve your flexibility and strength, using the simple, inexpensive foam tubes. These exercises are gaining popularity as they are easy to do and can be done by anyone, regardless of their fitness level. The buoyancy of the pool noodle provides resistance, making it an ideal tool for low-impact workouts. Here are five benefits of doing pool noodle exercises.
Core strength
Enhances core stability
Pool noodle exercises also engage the core muscles, which are important for stability and balance.
By incorporating movements that require you to maintain your balance on the noodle, you can strengthen your abdominal and back muscles.
This improved core stability can help with posture and reduce the risk of injury during other physical activities.
Joint flexibility
Improves joint mobility
The gentle resistance offered by pool noodles is ideal for enhancing joint mobility.
Exercises involving these noodles promote a full range of motion, without putting undue stress on the joints.
This is especially beneficial for older adults or those recovering from injuries, as it helps maintain flexibility and reduces stiffness.
Heart health
Boosts cardiovascular health
Engaging in pool noodle exercises can also give you a good cardiovascular workout.
By performing rhythmic movements with the noodles, you can elevate your heart rate and improve circulation.
This aerobic activity supports heart health by increasing endurance and lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Weight control
Supports weight management
Incorporating pool noodle exercises into your routine can also help with weight management by burning calories effectively.
These workouts, when combined with a balanced diet, can help you achieve your weight loss or maintenance goals.
The consistent practice of these exercises promotes metabolic activity, aiding in the regulation of body weight over time.
Mental health
Enhances mental well-being
Like all forms of physical activity, pool noodle exercises can also improve mental well-being by releasing endorphins, the body's natural mood lifters.
Doing these exercises regularly can reduce stress levels, improve mood, and even improve sleep quality.
All of these factors contribute to better overall mental health.