Popped sorghum: The crunchy snack you should try

Popped sorghum is loaded with nutrients that make it a healthy snacking option.

It is high in fiber, which aids digestion and keeps you full.

It also has antioxidants that fight free radicals in the body.

Being gluten-free, it is perfect for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease.

Plus, it has a low glycemic index, which makes it ideal for anyone keeping an eye on their blood sugar levels.