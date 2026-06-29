Popped water lily seeds are loaded with essential nutrients

Swap regular snacks for popped water lily seeds

By Vinita Jain 10:07 pm Jun 29, 202610:07 pm

What's the story

Popped water lily seeds are gaining attention as a healthier alternative to traditional snacks. These seeds, which are derived from the lotus flower, are low in calories and high in nutrients. They provide a crunchy texture similar to popcorn but without the added fats and sugars. As more people look for healthier snack options, popped water lily seeds present an interesting choice that can be both satisfying and nutritious.