Overrated hill stations in India: A list
What's the story
India's hill stations are famous for their beauty and cool weather, but some of them have become a little overrated. While they still attract tourists, the charm of many has faded due to commercialization, overcrowding, and other factors. Here are some of India's most overrated hill stations that may not offer the same unique experience as before.
#1
Shimla: The crowded capital
Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is one of the most crowded hill stations in India.
While it was once known for its colonial architecture and pleasant weather, it has now turned into a crowded tourist hub.
The Mall Road is always crowded with tourists and locals alike, leaving little room to enjoy a peaceful walk.
The rising prices and commercialization have also made it less appealing to some visitors.
#2
Manali: More traffic than tranquility
Manali is another popular destination that has become synonymous with traffic jams and crowded streets.
Once known for its serene landscapes and adventure sports, Manali now sees long queues at every attraction.
The influx of tourists has resulted in a rise in pollution levels and a decline in the natural beauty that once drew people here.
#3
Ooty: A victim of commercialization
Ooty, or Udhagamandalam, is famous for its tea gardens and pleasant weather. However, commercialization has taken away much of its former charm.
The once-quiet roads are now filled with tourists all year round.
The local markets are filled with overpriced goods aimed at tourists, making it difficult to find authentic products or experiences.
#4
Darjeeling: Tea gardens overshadowed by crowds
Darjeeling is famous for its tea gardens and stunning views of the Himalayas. But in recent years, it has become more crowded than ever before.
The narrow roads are always clogged with vehicles during peak seasons.
The local economy has also been affected by rising prices of basic commodities, making it difficult for both locals and tourists to enjoy what the place has to offer.