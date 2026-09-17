Overrated US destinations you should skip
What's the story
The United States is home to some of the most popular tourist destinations, but not all of them are worth the hype. Some places may be overrated and not deliver the unique experiences travelers seek. Here, we take a look at five such destinations that may not be as exciting as they seem, and suggest alternatives that offer more authentic and memorable experiences.
#1
Times Square: A crowded disappointment
Times Square in New York City is famous for its bright lights and bustling atmosphere. However, many visitors find it overcrowded and overpriced.
The area is often packed with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy a leisurely stroll or take in the sights.
Instead of Times Square, consider exploring neighborhoods like SoHo or Greenwich Village for a more authentic New York experience, without the overwhelming crowds.
#2
Las Vegas Strip: Beyond the glitz
While the Las Vegas Strip is famous for its extravagant casinos and shows, many find it more of the same.
The Strip can be overwhelming with its constant hustle and bustle, not to mention the high prices of entertainment options.
If you are looking for something different, head to nearby Red Rock Canyon for scenic hikes, or visit Fremont Street for a vintage Vegas vibe at lower costs.
#3
Hollywood Boulevard: More than just stars
Hollywood Boulevard is famous for its Walk of Fame and celebrity sightings, but many find it underwhelming.
The area can be touristy, with street performers vying for attention, and shops selling overpriced souvenirs.
For those wanting to experience Hollywood differently, head to Griffith Observatory for stunning views of the city or take a studio tour to learn about filmmaking history.
#4
Niagara Falls: Nature's wonder or tourist trap?
Niagara Falls draws millions of visitors every year, but some say it has become too commercialized over the years.
The area around the falls can get crowded with tourists, and attractions like boat rides may not be worth the money spent on them.
For a more peaceful nature experience, consider visiting lesser-known waterfalls in Oregon or Washington state instead.
#5
Walt Disney World: Magical or monotonous?
Walt Disney World in Florida promises magic but often delivers monotony with long lines and high prices on food and merchandise inside parks.
While kids love meeting characters and riding attractions based on their favorite movies, adults may find themselves bored waiting hours between experiences.
Instead, head to Universal Studios Orlando, where you can enjoy thrilling rides without the same level of waiting around.