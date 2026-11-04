Azores, Portugal: A must-visit destination
What's the story
The Azores, a group of nine volcanic islands in the mid-Atlantic Ocean, are a part of Portugal. Famous for their stunning natural beauty and unique landscapes, the islands are a paradise for nature lovers. From lush green hills to crystal-clear lakes, the Azores offer a one-of-a-kind experience to those looking for an offbeat destination. Here is why you should visit the Azores.
#1
Explore volcanic landscapes
The Azores are famous for their volcanic origins, which have given rise to some of the most stunning landscapes.
You can hike through craters, explore lava tubes, and witness geothermal activity at various spots.
The Furnas Valley on Sao Miguel Island is famous for its hot springs and fumaroles.
The diverse terrain makes it a great place for hiking and photography enthusiasts.
#2
Discover unique flora and fauna
The islands are home to a variety of endemic species, both plant and animal. The Azores bullfinch is one of the rare birds found nowhere else on Earth.
The rich biodiversity is best experienced at the Terra Nostra Garden, or the Lagoa do Fogo Nature Reserve.
Birdwatchers will find plenty of opportunities to spot migratory species visiting these islands.
#3
Enjoy outdoor activities galore
With its diverse terrain and mild climate, the Azores are perfect for outdoor activities all year round.
You can go whale watching off Pico Island or dive into the waters around Faial Island to see colorful marine life.
The islands also offer excellent conditions for surfing, sailing, and kayaking enthusiasts looking for adventure on the open sea.
#4
Experience local culture and cuisine
The culture of the Azores is a blend of Portuguese traditions with a hint of local influences.
You can explore quaint villages, where you can see traditional architecture and handicrafts.
The cuisine is also unique, with dishes made from locally sourced ingredients such as seafood and dairy products from free-range animals on farms across the islands.