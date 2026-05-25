4 tasty alternatives to regular potato chips

Portugal is famous for its rich culinary heritage, but the lesser-known crispy vegetable chips are worth discovering. These delightful snacks are made from a variety of vegetables, offering a crunchy texture and unique flavors. Unlike traditional potato chips, these are made from ingredients like kale, beets, and carrots. They provide a healthier alternative without compromising on taste. Exploring these chips can be an exciting journey into Portugal's diverse snack culture.

#1 Kale chips: A nutritious delight Kale chips have become a popular choice for those looking for a healthy snack option. In Portugal, they are often seasoned with local spices to enhance their flavor. Baked until crispy, these chips retain the nutritional benefits of kale while providing a satisfying crunch. They are rich in vitamins A and C, making them an excellent choice for health-conscious snackers.

#2 Beetroot chips: Sweet and savory balance Beetroot chips offer a sweet, yet savory snacking experience. Thinly sliced beetroots are baked or fried to create this vibrant snack. In Portugal, they are sometimes seasoned with sea salt or herbs to complement their natural sweetness. Beetroot chips are also known for their antioxidant properties and can be a colorful addition to any snack platter.

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#3 Carrot chips: Naturally sweet crunch Carrot chips provide a naturally sweet crunch that appeals to many. In Portugal, carrots are sliced thinly and baked until crisp to make these chips. They can be seasoned with spices such as paprika or cumin for added depth of flavor. Carrot chips are high in beta-carotene and provide an easy way to add more vegetables to your diet.

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