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Portugal's scenic train journeys: A list

By Simran Jeet 05:22 pm Jun 30, 202605:22 pm

What's the story

Portugal's Atlantic coast is home to some of the most beautiful train journeys, which provide a unique perspective of the country's natural beauty. These routes are perfect for those who want to experience Portugal's scenic landscapes without having to drive. From lush forests to dramatic cliffs, these journeys offer a peaceful way to explore the region. Here are some of the best train journeys along Portugal's Atlantic coast.