Portugal's scenic train journeys: A list
What's the story
Portugal's Atlantic coast is home to some of the most beautiful train journeys, which provide a unique perspective of the country's natural beauty. These routes are perfect for those who want to experience Portugal's scenic landscapes without having to drive. From lush forests to dramatic cliffs, these journeys offer a peaceful way to explore the region. Here are some of the best train journeys along Portugal's Atlantic coast.
Porto-Aveiro
Porto to Aveiro: A scenic ride
The train ride from Porto to Aveiro is a must-do for anyone who loves beautiful landscapes. The journey takes you through rolling hills and picturesque towns, before reaching Aveiro, which is famous for its canals and colorful boats. The ride takes about 2 hours and is an affordable way to explore this part of Portugal.
Cascais-Lisbon
Cascais to Lisbon: Coastal views
The Cascais to Lisbon train journey offers stunning views of the coast. The short trip takes just about 40 minutes, but offers plenty of opportunities to see the Atlantic Ocean's beauty. Cascais is a popular resort town, and the train connects it directly with Lisbon, making it a convenient option for day-trippers.
Faro-Lagos
Faro to Lagos: Discovering Algarve's beauty
Traveling from Faro to Lagos gives you a glimpse of Algarve's stunning scenery. This two-hour journey takes you through quaint villages, beautiful coastal views, and then arrives at Lagos, a town known for its beaches and historical sites. The train ride is an ideal way to see Algarve's beauty without having to drive.
Sintra-Cascais
Sintra to Cascais: A journey through nature
The Sintra to Cascais train journey is ideal for nature lovers. The route takes you through Sintra's lush forests and gardens before heading toward Cascais along coastal paths with stunning ocean views. This trip is perfect for those looking to escape into nature while still enjoying Portugal's coastal charm.