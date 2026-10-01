Portugal's most beautiful coastal towns: A list
What's the story
Portugal's coastal towns are perfect for those who want a peaceful getaway. These towns are famous for their stunning views, beautiful beaches, and peaceful vibe. You can explore the rich culture, enjoy local cuisine, and relax by the sea. Whether you want to walk through cobbled streets or just sit by the beach, these towns have it all. Here are some of the best coastal towns in Portugal for a peaceful getaway.
#1
Cascais: A blend of history and nature
Cascais is a beautiful coastal town near Lisbon, where history and nature meet.
The town has beautiful beaches and historical landmarks, like the Citadel of Cascais.
You can walk through its cobbled streets and explore local shops and cafes.
The Boca do Inferno cliffs give breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Cascais is also close to Sintra, making it a great base for exploring more of Portugal's beauty.
#2
Lagos: Sun-soaked beaches and cliffs
Lagos is famous for its dramatic cliffs and sun-soaked beaches. The Ponta da Piedade rock formations are a must-see, with their stunning arches and grottoes.
The town has a lively yet laid-back vibe, with plenty of restaurants.
You can either spend your day relaxing on Meia Praia or exploring nearby caves by boat.
#3
Tavira: Charming streets by the river
Tavira is a picturesque town on the banks of the Gilao River in the Algarve region.
Famous for its traditional architecture and charming streets, Tavira has a lot to offer.
From the Roman Bridge to the medieval castle, the town has many historical landmarks.
You can take a ferry to the nearby Tavira Island for pristine beaches away from the crowd.
#4
Ericeira: Surfing capital with scenic views
Ericeira is a small fishing village turned surfing capital with scenic views over the Atlantic Ocean. Famous for its world-class surf breaks, it attracts surfers from all over the world.
The town has a relaxed vibe, with colorful houses lining cobbled streets filled with local shops and cafes serving delicious Portuguese cuisine.
From Ribeira d'Ilhas Beach or Praia dos Coxos Beach, you can enjoy panoramic ocean views.
#5
Nazare: Home of giant waves
Nazare is famous for its giant waves, which attract surfers from all over the world during the winter months (November-March).
The rest of the year, it is a peaceful town with sandy beaches like Praia do Norte, where you can soak up some sun or take long walks along the promenade, lined with palm trees.
The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Nazare, built in the 16th century, adds to the town's cultural heritage.