Portugal's most beautiful coastal towns: A list

Cascais is a beautiful coastal town near Lisbon, where history and nature meet.

The town has beautiful beaches and historical landmarks, like the Citadel of Cascais.

You can walk through its cobbled streets and explore local shops and cafes.

The Boca do Inferno cliffs give breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Cascais is also close to Sintra, making it a great base for exploring more of Portugal's beauty.