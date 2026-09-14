You must visit these scenic coastal villages in Portugal
What's the story
Portugal's coastal villages are famous for their stunning cliffside views, attracting tourists from all over the world. These villages provide a perfect combination of natural beauty and cultural heritage, making them an ideal destination for those looking for scenic landscapes. From the dramatic cliffs of Algarve to the serene shores of Cascais, each village has its own unique charm and attractions. Here are some of the most beautiful cliffside views in Portugal's coastal villages.
#1
Algarve's stunning cliffs
Algarve is famous for its stunning cliffs and hidden beaches. The region's limestone formations create dramatic coastlines that are a treat for the eyes.
Lagos and Albufeira are two of the most popular towns in this region, offering breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Tourists can explore several hiking trails along the cliffs, or take boat tours to discover secluded coves and grottoes.
#2
Cascais: A coastal gem
Cascais is a charming coastal town near Lisbon, famous for its picturesque cliffs overlooking the Atlantic.
The Boca do Inferno is a popular spot here, where waves crash against rugged rocks, creating a mesmerizing sight.
Cascais also offers a number of viewpoints where visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the ocean and nearby Sintra Mountains.
#3
Ericeira's dramatic landscapes
Ericeira, a small fishing village, is famous for its dramatic landscapes and surf-friendly beaches.
The village is set on high cliffs that give stunning views of rolling waves and sandy shores below.
Ericeira's natural beauty attracts surfers and nature lovers alike, who can explore its scenic coastline on foot, by bike, or by boat.
#4
Nazare: Home to giant waves
Nazare is famous for its giant waves, which are a regular feature here during winter months.
The village's cliffs provide an ideal vantage point to witness these natural phenomena up close.
Tourists flock to see surfers tackle some of the biggest waves in the world at Praia do Norte beach, while enjoying stunning sunset views from cliff-top cafes.
#5
Peniche: A surfer's paradise
Peniche is famous for its diverse surf spots, thanks to its unique geography and strong Atlantic currents.
The town is surrounded by high limestone cliffs that offer breathtaking views over multiple surf breaks on both sides.
These breaks are ideal for surfers of all levels, from beginners to pros. They come here to enjoy the thrill of riding the waves in a stunning natural setting.