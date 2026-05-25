These coastal towns in Portugal are truly worth visiting

Portugal 's coastline is dotted with some of the most beautiful and lesser-known coastal towns, which are perfect for a peaceful getaway. These towns give you a peek into the country's rich culture and history, without the crowd of tourists. From colorful architecture to stunning natural beauty, these hidden gems are perfect for those looking for an offbeat experience. Here are some of these enchanting towns.

#1 Cascais: A blend of history and nature Cascais is a picturesque town located just a short drive from Lisbon. Famous for its beautiful beaches and historic sites, Cascais is perfect for those who love nature and history. The town's cobbled streets are lined with traditional Portuguese houses, while the coastline features dramatic cliffs and sandy shores. Visitors can explore the Boca do Inferno rock formation or visit the local museums showcasing Cascais' maritime heritage.

#2 Ericeira: A surfer's paradise Ericeira is a small fishing town famous for its world-class surfing conditions. The town features beautiful beaches with consistent waves, making it a favorite among surfers from all over the world. Apart from surfing, visitors can also enjoy the laid-back vibe of the town by exploring its quaint streets, lined with shops and cafes. Ericeira also hosts several surf festivals throughout the year, attracting enthusiasts from around the globe.

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#3 Tavira: A slice of traditional Algarve Tavira is one of Algarve's most charming towns, famous for its traditional architecture and serene atmosphere. Unlike other touristy places in the region, Tavira retains its authenticity, with cobbled streets lined with whitewashed buildings. The town is home to several historical sites, such as Tavira Castle and Roman Bridge. Visitors can also take a stroll along the banks of Gilao River or relax on nearby beaches.

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#4 Nazare: Where waves meet culture Nazare is famous for its gigantic waves that lure surfers from all over the world during winter months. But apart from being a surfer's paradise, Nazare is also culturally rich, with its colorful fishing boats dotting sandy beaches. The town has several cultural festivals throughout the year, celebrating traditional Portuguese music and dance forms unique to this region.