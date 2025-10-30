Discover Portugal's lesser-known coastal towns

Portugal is famous for its stunning beaches and vibrant culture, but beyond the popular tourist spots, are some lesser-known beach towns that are just as beautiful. These hidden gems offer a more peaceful experience, away from the bustling crowds of the more famous destinations. From pristine beaches to charming local markets, these towns have a lot to offer to those looking for an authentic Portuguese experience.

Surf Haven Ericeira: A surfer's paradise Ericeira is a small fishing town famous for its surf breaks and laid-back vibe. Situated on the western coast of Portugal, it is a UNESCO World Surfing Reserve. The town has waves for all skill levels, making it a popular destination for surfers from all over the world. Apart from surfing, visitors can explore the scenic cliffs and enjoy fresh seafood at local restaurants.

Nature's fusion Odeceixe: A blend of river and sea Odeceixe is a picturesque village where the river meets the ocean. Its beach is famous for its unique setting, with one side being calm waters ideal for families and the other side having stronger waves for more adventurous souls. The surrounding area has hiking trails that give breathtaking views of both river and sea landscapes.

Timeless beauty Cacela Velha: Historical coastal charm Cacela Velha is famous for its whitewashed houses and ancient fortifications overlooking the sea. This town provides a unique blend of history and natural beauty, with its stunning beach, which is just a short walk from the town center. Visitors can wander through cobblestone streets, visit historical sites, or relax on the tranquil sands.

Picture-perfect Praia da Marinha: Scenic beauty spot Praia da Marinha is often regarded as one of Europe's most beautiful beaches. Famous for its crystal-clear waters and dramatic limestone formations, this beach is a part of the Algarve region. Although it is a little more popular than other towns on this list, it still remains relatively uncrowded compared to other tourist hotspots in Portugal.