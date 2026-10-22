These peaceful islands reveal the best of Portugal
What's the story
Portugal is famous for its lively cities and beautiful coastline, but it also has a number of quiet islands that make for the perfect serene escape. These hidden gems are ideal for those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With their stunning natural beauty and peaceful surroundings, these islands give you a chance to unwind and reconnect with nature.
Azores
Discovering the Azores archipelago
The Azores archipelago is a group of nine islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
Famous for its volcanic landscapes, lush greenery, and diverse wildlife, the Azores are a nature lover's paradise.
You can hike through scenic trails, relax in natural hot springs, or simply enjoy the breathtaking views from the cliffs.
The islands are also home to a number of endemic species, making them an ecological wonder.
Graciosa
Tranquility on Graciosa Island
Graciosa Island is one of the least populated islands in the Azores, which makes it an ideal place for peace seekers.
The island is famous for its whitewashed buildings and peaceful countryside. You can explore the Caldeira de Graciosa, a large volcanic crater, or visit the Furna do Enxofre, a cave with an underground lake.
Graciosa's calm beaches also make for an ideal spot to relax.
Berlengas
Serene beaches of Berlengas Archipelago
The Berlengas Archipelago, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is located off the coast of Peniche. It is famous for its crystal-clear waters and rich marine life.
The islands are perfect for snorkeling or diving enthusiasts, who can explore the underwater caves and reefs.
The natural reserve is also home to several bird species, making it a birdwatcher's paradise.
Culatra
Tranquil retreat on Culatra Island
Culatra Island is part of the Ria Formosa Natural Park. It is known for its pristine beaches and colorful fishing villages.
The island has no cars, which adds to its peacefulness. You can walk along sandy shores or take boat trips through the park's lagoons.
These lagoons are teeming with wildlife.
Madeira
Exploring Madeira's tranquil landscapes
Madeira Island is famous for its dramatic cliffs and verdant forests. It is often referred to as the Pearl of the Atlantic.
The island's levadas (irrigation channels) make for unique hiking trails across its mountainous terrain.
You can enjoy panoramic vistas of the ocean below, or visit botanical gardens filled with exotic plants from around the world.