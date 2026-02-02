If Portugal is your next vacay spot, read this

Portugal 's coastline is dotted with lighthouses, which are often praised for their beauty and historical significance. However, not all of them live up to the hype. Some lighthouses, while iconic, may not offer the unique experiences or stunning views that travelers expect. Here are five overrated lighthouse spots in Portugal that might not be worth your time.

#1 Cabo da Roca: More than just a landmark Cabo da Roca is often touted as the westernmost point of mainland Europe, drawing in tourists from all over the world. While it is undoubtedly a landmark, the lighthouse itself doesn't offer much beyond a photo opportunity. The area can get crowded during peak seasons, making it hard to enjoy the surroundings. If you're looking for a more peaceful experience, you might want to skip this one.

#2 Farol do Arnel: A remote experience Located on Sao Miguel Island in the Azores, Farol do Arnel is one of Portugal's oldest lighthouses. However, its remoteness makes it difficult to reach and doesn't offer much in terms of visitor amenities or tours. The journey to get there can be long and tiring, with limited public transport options available. For those not keen on a long trek for a lighthouse visit, this might not be worth it.

#3 Farol da Barra: Limited access and views While Farol da Barra in Aveiro is one of the tallest lighthouses in Portugal, it is also one of the least accessible. The tower is closed most of the year to visitors due to safety concerns, leaving tourists with little more than an exterior view from afar. The surrounding area also lacks engaging activities or attractions, making the trip worthwhile for many travelers.

#4 Farol do Cabo de Sao Vicente: Crowded tourist spot Farol do Cabo de Sao Vicente is located at one of Europe's most southwestern points. However, its popularity has made it a crowded tourist spot during peak seasons. The influx of visitors can take away from the natural beauty of the cliffs and ocean views surrounding it. For those looking for solitude and tranquility, this place may not meet your expectations.