Portugal's beautiful lakeside trails: A list

Portugal is famous for its gorgeous landscapes and serene lakeside trails, which provide the perfect escape to nature lovers. These trails are ideal for those who want to explore the beauty of Portugal on foot, away from the hustle and bustle of cities. From lush forests to peaceful watersides, these trails offer a unique experience of the country's natural beauty. Here are some of the most peaceful lakeside trails in Portugal.

Alqueva Trail Trail around Lake Alqueva The Alqueva Lake trail gives you a chance to explore one of Europe's largest artificial lakes. The trail is dotted with panoramic views, and a diverse range of flora and fauna. The calm waters of the lake make it a perfect spot for birdwatching, especially migratory birds. The trail is well-marked and offers a peaceful environment for hikers of all levels.

Estrela walk Walk along Lake Serra da Estrela Serra da Estrela is Portugal's highest mountain range, and its lakes provide stunning views. The walk along these lakes gives you a chance to see glacial formations and rich biodiversity. The cool climate makes it perfect for hiking all year round. You can also find several viewpoints along the way, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

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Furnas Stroll Stroll by Lake Furnas Located in the Azores, Lake Furnas is famous for its geothermal activity and lush vegetation. The trail around this lake takes you through dense forests and volcanic landscapes. Hikers can also see hot springs and fumaroles along the way, making it a unique geological experience. The mild climate makes it an ideal place for a stroll any time of the year.

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Castelo de Bode explore Explore Lake Castelo de Bode Castelo de Bode Lake is famous for its crystal-clear waters and dramatic cliffs. The trail around this lake provides opportunities for swimming, fishing, and simply relaxing by the water's edge. With fewer tourists than other destinations, this area guarantees solitude amidst nature's beauty. It is perfect for those looking to escape into tranquility.