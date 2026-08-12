Portugal's most photogenic windmills: A list
What's the story
Portugal's windmills, which dot the countryside, are a photographer's dream. These historic structures give a glimpse of the country's rich agricultural past and make for stunning photos. From the iconic ones in Alentejo to the lesser-known ones in Madeira, each windmill has its own story and beauty. Here is a guide to some of the best windmills in Portugal for photography enthusiasts.
#1
Discovering Alentejo's iconic windmills
Alentejo is famous for its iconic whitewashed windmills, which dot the plains.
These windmills were used to grind grains and are now a popular photography subject due to their picturesque setting against golden fields.
The most famous ones are located near the town of Montemor-o-Novo.
Photographers can capture stunning shots during sunrise or sunset, when the light casts a magical glow over these historic structures.
#2
Exploring Madeira's hidden gems
Madeira also has a few hidden windmill gems, tucked away in its lush landscapes.
The island's mountainous terrain makes for some unique photo opportunities, with windmills perched on hillsides overlooking valleys.
One such example is the one at Porto Moniz, which provides breathtaking views of both the ocean and surrounding greenery.
Photographers can experiment with different angles and perspectives to highlight the contrast between man-made and natural beauty.
#3
Capturing Sintra's architectural wonders
Sintra is famous for its architectural marvels, including a few historic windmills that add to the area's charm.
The windmill at Colares is especially popular among photographers for its unique design and stunning backdrop of rolling hills and vineyards.
This spot is perfect for capturing images that blend history with the natural beauty of one of Portugal's most picturesque regions.
#4
Tips for photographing Portuguese windmills
When photographing Portuguese windmills, timing is everything.
Early morning or late afternoon light can add warmth and depth to your photos.
Also, consider including elements like wildflowers or local fauna in your shots to add context and interest.
Finally, don't forget to explore different angles, shooting from below can emphasize height, while aerial views, if possible, offer a dramatic perspective on these iconic structures.