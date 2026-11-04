5 custard tart treats you'll absolutely love
What's the story
Portuguese custard tarts, or pasteis de nata, are a beloved treat that has taken the world by storm. These tarts have a crispy shell and creamy filling that makes for a delightful experience. While the classic version is famous, there are several other snacks inspired by these tarts that are worth exploring. Here are five Portuguese custard tart-inspired snacks that promise to tantalize your taste buds with their unique twists on this traditional delight.
#1
Custard tart ice cream
Custard tart ice cream marries the creamy goodness of ice cream with the rich flavors of pasteis de nata.
This frozen treat usually has hints of cinnamon and vanilla, mimicking the traditional filling.
The base is usually smooth, with occasional crunchy bits of pastry crust thrown in for texture.
It is a perfect way to enjoy the flavors of custard tarts on a hot day.
#2
Custard tart cheesecake bites
Custard tart cheesecake bites are another delicious fusion snack.
These bite-sized treats combine the creamy texture of cheesecake with the flavors of pasteis de nata.
They usually have a graham cracker crust and a smooth filling infused with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Perfect for those who love both cheesecake and custard tarts, these bites offer a convenient way to enjoy both.
#3
Custard tart flavored popcorn
Custard tart-flavored popcorn is an innovative snack that captures the essence of pasteis de nata in every kernel.
Coated in a sweet glaze with hints of vanilla and cinnamon, this popcorn offers an unexpected, yet delightful, taste experience.
It's an ideal option for those looking for something different from traditional popcorn flavors.
#4
Custard tart muffins
Custard tart muffins are another creative twist on the classic pastry.
These muffins have a soft texture similar to cake but are infused with flavors typical of pasteis de nata—vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg—making them an ideal breakfast or snack option.
Some versions even have small pieces of pastry crust on top for added crunch.
#5
Custard tart flavored cookies
Custard tart flavored cookies bring together all the best elements of pasteis de nata into cookie form.
These cookies are usually buttery, with just the right amount of sweetness, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg that make them taste like the traditional tarts without the need for baking them from scratch at home.