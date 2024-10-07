Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting vegan caldo verde with a Portuguese twist.

Try this Portuguese vegan caldo verde recipe

03:46 pm Oct 07, 2024

What's the story Caldo verde, a traditional Portuguese soup, offers comforting warmth and rich flavors. Originating from Portugal's northern regions, it has been a staple in Portuguese cuisine for centuries. Traditionally featuring potatoes, collard greens, and chorizo, our version replaces chorizo with vegan alternatives to welcome vegetarian and eggless diets. Let's start cooking and bring a taste of Portugal to your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegan version of caldo verde, you will need two tablespoons of olive oil, one large onion (chopped), three cloves of garlic (minced), six medium potatoes (peeled and thinly sliced), six cups of vegetable broth, one bunch of kale or collard greens (stems removed and leaves thinly sliced), salt and pepper to taste. Optional: red pepper flakes for added heat.

Step 1

Preparing the base

Start by heating the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the pot. Saute them until they are soft and translucent but not browned—this should take about five minutes. The goal here is to build a flavorful foundation for your soup without overpowering it with any single ingredient.

Step 2

Cooking potatoes

Once your onions are ready, add the thinly sliced potatoes to the pot along with the vegetable broth. Bring everything to a boil before reducing the heat to let it simmer gently. You'll want to cook this until the potatoes are very tender when pierced with a fork—typically around 20 minutes. These softened potatoes will later help thicken your soup.

Step 3

Blending for thickness

After the potatoes have softened, use an immersion blender in the pot to blend about half into a creamy consistency, leaving chunks for texture. If you lack an immersion blender, carefully transfer half the soup to a standard blender, blend until smooth, and then return it to the pot. This process thickens the soup while maintaining some potato texture.

Step 4

Adding greens

After blending part of the potatoes for thickness, stir in thinly sliced kale or collard greens. Cook until just wilted but still vibrant, about five minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste, adding red pepper flakes for extra spice if desired. This vegan twist on caldo verde keeps its comforting warmth and inclusivity, ensuring no compromise on flavor or heartiness.