Love bananas? Try these easy recipes at home

Banana bread is a classic recipe that turns overripe bananas into a delicious treat.

To make this bread, mash three ripe bananas and mix them with 1 cup of sugar, half a cup of butter, and 2 cups of flour.

Add baking soda and a pinch of salt for flavor.

Bake the mixture in a preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 60 minutes until golden brown.